Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 233,072 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,521,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,072 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Corteva were worth $117,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 8,489.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,923,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842,651 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 183,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 108,659 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.21.

NYSE CTVA opened at $42.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.84. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 34.67%.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington acquired 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.