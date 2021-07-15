Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 337,511 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,629,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 337,511 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $109,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HC Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.5% in the first quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 20,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 87.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.6% in the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 45.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAAS opened at $28.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.09.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.85 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PAAS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank of Canada raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

