Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 67,833 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,046,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,833 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.08% of AstraZeneca worth $101,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 212.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,103,000 after purchasing an additional 39,450,439 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 15.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,113,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124,723 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $154,257,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 365.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,915,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,084 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $114,977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $59.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.69. The firm has a market cap of $156.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.56. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

