Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €55.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BOSS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hugo Boss presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €40.59 ($47.76).

ETR BOSS opened at €50.86 ($59.84) on Monday. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 12 month high of €50.08 ($58.92). The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €45.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.40.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

