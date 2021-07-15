Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €55.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BOSS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hugo Boss presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €40.59 ($47.76).

ETR BOSS opened at €50.86 ($59.84) on Monday. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 12 month high of €50.08 ($58.92). The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €45.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.40.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

