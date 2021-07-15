Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,800.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,723.04 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,666.74.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,619.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,424.14. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,094.93 and a 52-week high of $1,626.57. The firm has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,365,245. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

