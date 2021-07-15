Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,259,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281,196 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $139,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

SHV stock opened at $110.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.50. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.14 and a 1-year high of $110.75.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

