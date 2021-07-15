Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,476 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in KLA were worth $104,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,925,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,554 shares of company stock valued at $6,709,290. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $309.12 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $171.31 and a 12 month high of $359.69. The company has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $312.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. raised their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.81.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

