Royal Bank of Canada Grows Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,935,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,193 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.51% of Fastenal worth $147,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Fastenal by 1,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FAST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

FAST stock opened at $53.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.54. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $54.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. Fastenal’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

