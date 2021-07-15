Royal Bank of Canada Has $153.26 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,465,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,633,521 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.23% of The Southern worth $153,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Southern by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,983,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,474,482,000 after acquiring an additional 343,586 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Southern by 12.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972,698 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Southern by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,281,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $947,527,000 after acquiring an additional 323,175 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in The Southern by 0.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,511,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,764,000 after acquiring an additional 16,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in The Southern by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,447,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,618,000 after acquiring an additional 88,600 shares in the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Southern stock opened at $61.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $66.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

Several brokerages have commented on SO. Argus boosted their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Southern from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,425 shares of company stock worth $2,272,721 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

