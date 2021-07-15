Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on ResMed (NYSE:RMD)

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $223.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.58% from the stock’s current price.

RMD has been the subject of several other reports. downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. CLSA upgraded ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $219.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $249.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 79.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ResMed has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.88.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. Analysts forecast that ResMed will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $307,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,930 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PGGM Investments grew its stake in ResMed by 90.0% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 26,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 12,537 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 13,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in ResMed by 15.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,871,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in ResMed by 11.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 102.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

