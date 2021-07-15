Rupiah Token Price Reaches $0.0001 (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 15th. Rupiah Token has a total market capitalization of $4.91 million and $840,676.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rupiah Token has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00049821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015311 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.95 or 0.00852622 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Rupiah Token is a coin. It was first traded on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,274,146,176 coins. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

