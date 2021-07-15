Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the first quarter worth $240,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,215.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RUTH. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.78. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $766.28 million, a P/E ratio of -49.77 and a beta of 2.42.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.72 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ruth's Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

