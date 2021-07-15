Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.72% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc., headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, is the largest fine dining steakhouse company in the U.S. as measured by the total number of Company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants, with over 150 Ruth’s Chris Steak House locations worldwide specializing in USDA Prime grade steaks served in Ruth’s Chris’ signature fashion – sizzling. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Stephens dropped their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ RUTH opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.77 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.78. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $28.73.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.72 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,215.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 639.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

