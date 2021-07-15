Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.58 Per Share

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the transportation company on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

Ryder System has increased its dividend payment by 24.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $73.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.23 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $35.39 and a twelve month high of $89.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on R shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.78.

In other Ryder System news, Director E Follin Smith sold 888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $77,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,337,659. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $282,707.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,595.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,549 shares of company stock valued at $9,579,634. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

