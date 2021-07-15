Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the transportation company on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

Ryder System has raised its dividend by 24.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:R opened at $73.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.23 and a beta of 1.99. Ryder System has a one year low of $35.39 and a one year high of $89.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.77.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.38) EPS. Ryder System’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $282,707.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,595.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Parker sold 29,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $2,524,999.68. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,549 shares of company stock valued at $9,579,634. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

R has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist raised their price objective on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ryder System from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.78.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

