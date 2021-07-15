Ryder System (NYSE:R) Price Target Cut to $76.00

Ryder System (NYSE:R) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on R. TheStreet raised shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.78.

NYSE R opened at $73.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 106.23 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.77. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $35.39 and a 52-week high of $89.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ryder System news, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $3,563,356.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,558.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Gleason sold 11,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $996,445.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,549 shares of company stock worth $9,579,634. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter valued at $1,081,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,391,000 after acquiring an additional 82,311 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,730,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,559,000 after acquiring an additional 148,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter valued at $1,470,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

