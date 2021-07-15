Saba Capital Management L.P. Invests $1.99 Million in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000.

HYACU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

