Saba Capital Management L.P. Invests $2.44 Million in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 247,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $986,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,930,000.

Velocity Acquisition stock opened at $10.17 on Thursday. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.95.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

