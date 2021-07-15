Saba Capital Management L.P. Makes New $2.80 Million Investment in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 290,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter worth approximately $481,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter worth approximately $722,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter worth approximately $730,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SSAA opened at $9.76 on Thursday. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.76.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

