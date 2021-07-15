Saba Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS)

Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 356,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth approximately $3,044,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth approximately $559,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth approximately $5,052,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth approximately $922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MUDS opened at $11.21 on Thursday. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $18.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.54.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

