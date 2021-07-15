Saba Capital Management L.P. Takes $5.47 Million Position in ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 549,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,474,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCOBU. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000.

Shares of SCOBU stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. ScION Tech Growth II has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.99.

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

