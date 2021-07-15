Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Short Interest Update

Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 81.5% from the June 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TORVF remained flat at $$0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 6,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,725. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14. Saint Jean Carbon has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.19.

Saint Jean Carbon Company Profile

Saint Jean Carbon Inc, a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates in two segments, Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development. The company holds 100% interest in the Mount Copeland property; and 25% undivided interest the Red Bird property for the exploration of molybdenum deposits in British Columbia.

