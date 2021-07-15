Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Short Interest Down 77.4% in June

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 77.4% from the June 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Salvatore Ferragamo to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFRGY traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.49.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

