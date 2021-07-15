SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.84. SandRidge Energy shares last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 372,295 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.73. The firm has a market cap of $200.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 3.33.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 212.10%. The business had revenue of $33.62 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 473.6% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 126,185 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 104,185 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the first quarter valued at about $835,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its position in SandRidge Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 675,751 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. 33.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2020, it holds interest in approximately 380,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total proved developed reserves of 33.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

