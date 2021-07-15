SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.84. SandRidge Energy shares last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 372,295 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.73. The firm has a market cap of $200.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 3.33.
SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 212.10%. The business had revenue of $33.62 million for the quarter.
SandRidge Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SD)
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2020, it holds interest in approximately 380,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total proved developed reserves of 33.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.
