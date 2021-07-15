ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 259,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,457 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $7,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,425,000 after purchasing an additional 255,502 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its stake in ScanSource by 33.3% during the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ScanSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $710,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ScanSource alerts:

SCSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ScanSource in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC opened at $25.63 on Thursday. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $34.10. The company has a market cap of $652.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.08.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $729.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.80 million. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC).

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.