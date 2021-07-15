ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ScanSource, Inc. serves North America as a value-added distributor of specialty technologies, including automatic identification and point-of-sale products, and business telephone products. Serving only the value added reseller, ScanSource is committed to growing specialty technology markets by strengthening and enlarging the value added reseller channel. ScanSource’s commitment to value added resellers includes offering a broad product selection, competitive pricing, fast delivery, technical support, sales training, customer financing and qualified leads. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SCSC. Raymond James raised their price target on ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northcoast Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ScanSource in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of SCSC opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $652.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.58. ScanSource has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $34.10.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $729.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.80 million. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ScanSource will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCSC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 3,772.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in ScanSource by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ScanSource during the first quarter valued at $194,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in ScanSource in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in ScanSource in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

