Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) PT Set at $315.14 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $315.14 price objective on Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Schindler in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Schindler currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $315.14.

OTCMKTS:SHLAF opened at $304.32 on Monday. Schindler has a 1 year low of $249.25 and a 1 year high of $315.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $296.12.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

