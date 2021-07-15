Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens downgraded Schneider National from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Schneider National in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Schneider National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.85.

SNDR opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.01. Schneider National has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $28.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.78%. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schneider National by 43.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,051 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,545,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the first quarter valued at about $18,069,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schneider National by 41.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,964,000 after acquiring an additional 633,239 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Schneider National by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,713,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,174,000 after acquiring an additional 550,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

