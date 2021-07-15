Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 25,227 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,227 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $21,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,089,275,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,450,000 after buying an additional 5,180,099 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,570,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,743,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.92.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.26. The stock had a trading volume of 62,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,161,871. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $89.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,672,670 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

