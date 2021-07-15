Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 918,530 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 901,446 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 918,530 shares during the period. The Bank of New York Mellon accounts for 0.5% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $42,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of BK traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.15. 191,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,512,963. The company has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.88. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $52.90.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

BK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. decreased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.15.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.