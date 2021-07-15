Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $19.88 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 33,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,881,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Lam Research by 17.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 0.5% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in Lam Research by 1.2% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its position in Lam Research by 1.8% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 1,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LRCX traded down $3.32 on Thursday, hitting $614.56. 19,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,795. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $292.28 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $626.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.86.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

