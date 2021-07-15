Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 38,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period.

SCHX stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $105.32. 415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,774. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $76.65 and a twelve month high of $106.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.48.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

