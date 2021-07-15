Scotiabank Boosts Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target to C$7.50

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price target raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SPGYF. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$8.25 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.03.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPGYF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.74. 82,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,114. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.92. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $5.40.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

