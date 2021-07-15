Scott James Morris Sells 1,997 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total value of $344,582.35.

Scott James Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.04, for a total transaction of $335,575.88.

On Monday, May 24th, Scott James Morris sold 4,497 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total transaction of $781,353.75.

On Monday, July 12th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.60, for a total transaction of $322,715.20.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.56, for a total transaction of $322,635.32.

On Monday, June 28th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.41, for a total transaction of $338,311.77.

On Monday, June 21st, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $323,593.88.

On Monday, June 14th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $335,176.48.

On Monday, June 7th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $347,138.51.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Scott James Morris sold 7,500 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $1,360,650.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total value of $346,958.78.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $157.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.83. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.53 and a 52 week high of $186.98. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -630.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

FRPT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 11,186.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,727,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,684 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,975,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,369,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Freshpet by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,474,000 after buying an additional 404,131 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,233,000 after buying an additional 363,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

