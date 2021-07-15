Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a bank holding company. Seacoast and its subsidiaries offer a full array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a wide variety of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SBCF. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $32.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $40.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $84.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.36 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 39.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 28,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 26.8% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 13,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

