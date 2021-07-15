Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Purchased by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 133.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Seagen were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Seagen by 765.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SGEN opened at $142.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.55. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.20 and a 12-month high of $213.94. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.39 million. Equities analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.38.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total value of $111,362.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 15,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total value of $2,387,304.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,181 shares of company stock worth $16,467,175 over the last quarter. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

