Seaport Global Securities Downgrades Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) to Neutral

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WBT. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. lifted their price target on Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair cut Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welbilt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.
NYSE:WBT opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 212.45 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.05. Welbilt has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $25.19.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Welbilt by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Welbilt by 1.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 58,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Welbilt by 224.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Welbilt by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Welbilt Company Profile
Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.
Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.