Seaport Global Securities Downgrades Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) to Neutral

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WBT. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. lifted their price target on Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair cut Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welbilt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

NYSE:WBT opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 212.45 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.05. Welbilt has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $25.19.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Welbilt had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $316.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Welbilt will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Welbilt by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Welbilt by 1.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 58,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Welbilt by 224.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Welbilt by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

