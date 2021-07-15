Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $397.00

Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 397 ($5.19) and last traded at GBX 392 ($5.12), with a volume of 655329 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 385 ($5.03).

The stock has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -11.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 379.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.93, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.65 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Secure Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.45%.

Secure Income REIT specialises in generating long term, inflation protected, secure income from real estate investments. Its investment strategy is designed to satisfy investors' growing requirements for high quality, safe, inflation protected income flows. At 30 June 2018, the Group's investment property portfolio was valued at £2.3 billion, producing £124.5 million per annum of rental income from long term leases with a weighted average unexpired term to expiry of 21.4 years.

