Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Shares Gap Down to $28.73

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.73, but opened at $27.96. Seer shares last traded at $27.89, with a volume of 3,966 shares traded.

SEER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Seer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.27.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Seer, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,966 shares in the company, valued at $7,253,076.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Growth Fund Limited Part Amoon sold 835,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $25,058,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seer during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,842,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Seer in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seer in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Seer by 2.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 98,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Seer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Seer Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEER)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

