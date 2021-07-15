Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Interior Concepts, Inc. provides interior surface products for residential and commercial builders. The Company offers natural and engineered stone slabs, cabinetry, bathroom countertops, wall tiles, shower enclosures, towel bars and rings, paper holders, medicine cabinets and mirrors. Its primary operating subsidiaries and segments consists of Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of SIC opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $246.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.44. Select Interior Concepts has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $12.27.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $137.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.20 million. Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Select Interior Concepts will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Select Interior Concepts by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 875.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,238 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 56,601 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 70,506 shares in the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

