Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.750-$8.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.700 EPS.

NYSE SRE opened at $132.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $112.33 and a 1-year high of $144.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRE. Barclays boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.86.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

