Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.750-$8.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.700 EPS.
NYSE SRE opened at $132.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $112.33 and a 1-year high of $144.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64.
Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on SRE. Barclays boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.86.
About Sempra Energy
Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
