Senior plc (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Senior plc (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 263.0% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

OTCMKTS:SNIRF remained flat at $$1.80 during trading on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.70. Senior has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $1.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNIRF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Senior from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Investec raised Senior from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Senior to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

