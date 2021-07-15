Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Has $797,000 Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 67.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EWY. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWY traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $91.73. 63,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,670,759. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.83. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $58.66 and a 52-week high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

