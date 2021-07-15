Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Sells 3,055 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.7% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.99. The stock had a trading volume of 232,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,574,860. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.98. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.