Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Trims Holdings in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lowered its position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IFGL traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.01. 8,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,088. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.68. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $30.84.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Recommended Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.