Serco Group (LON:SRP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 145.90 ($1.91). Serco Group shares last traded at GBX 145.80 ($1.90), with a volume of 1,098,262 shares traded.

SRP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 178.75 ($2.34).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 137.39. The company has a market cap of £1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69.

In other Serco Group news, insider Rupert Soames sold 843,850 shares of Serco Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.80), for a total transaction of £1,164,513 ($1,521,443.69).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

