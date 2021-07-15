Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.39 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to report $4.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.50 million. Seres Therapeutics reported sales of $6.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $30.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.22 million to $38.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $76.88 million, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $175.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.59% and a negative return on equity of 94.99%. The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million.

MCRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Seres Therapeutics stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,868. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.28.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

