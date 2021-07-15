Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) CEO Thomas L. Ryan Sells 143,511 Shares

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 143,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $8,050,967.10.

Shares of SCI stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.99. The company had a trading volume of 494,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,320. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.66. Service Co. International has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $56.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.68.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.77 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Service Co. International by 246.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

