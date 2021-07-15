SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $6,845,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,926,000 after purchasing an additional 42,564 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 108,141 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRG opened at $16.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $707.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.18.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 80.45% and a negative return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $31.28 million for the quarter.

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

