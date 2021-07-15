SG Americas Securities LLC Has $343,000 Stock Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 62.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,779 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,995 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Progress Software by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Progress Software by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Progress Software by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

PRGS opened at $45.12 on Thursday. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $34.05 and a 1-year high of $49.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.26.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.12%.

In other Progress Software news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRGS shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

